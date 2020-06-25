New Hampshire, June 25: Segway Inc has decided to stop production of its self-balancing two-wheeled personal transporter (PT) vehicle which was a major hit among tourists and some police forces. Launched in 2001, the vehicle promised to transform personal transport. The self-balancing vehicle has been enjoying fanfare since its debut but it struggled to make a profit.

The company said that they will end production of the self-balancing scooter in its New Hampshire facility on July 15. Segway Inc will also lay off 21 employees from the manufacturing plant. Mumbai Police Personnel Get First Batch of Self-Balancing Segway Electric Scooters For Patrolling Around Marine Drive

"Within its first decade, the Segway PT became a staple in security and law enforcement, viewed as an effective and efficient personal vehicle," Segway president Judy Cai said. However, self-balancing scooter accounted for less than 1.5 percent of the company's revenue.

Segway is a self-balancing two-wheeled scooter invented by Dean Kamen. The company has been at the centre of crashes, including former United States President George Bush falling from his Segway in 2003. In 2015, a cameraman on Segway knocked over Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.

Recently, the Maharashtra government has brought 50 self-balancing Segway electric scooters for Mumbai Police. The vehicle is used for patrolling purpose at Marine Drive, suburban Bandra, Juhu and Versova areas.

