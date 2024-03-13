New Delhi, March 13: Skoda Auto is anticipated to introduce its new electric vehicle (EV) soon. The upcoming Skoda EV might come under as the brand's smallest and budget-friendly EV. This may be a step for the company to bring electric mobility within reach of a wide audience.

As per a report of English Jagran, Skoda Auto might unveil its new EV on March 15, 2024. The information might generate interest among EV enthusiasts. Ahead of this much-anticipated event, Skoda Auto has released a teaser, giving a glimpse into the design of it upcoming EV. Skoda Auto might also expand its EV lineup by launching its Skoda Enyaq EV by the end of 2024. The SUV was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and it might be initially imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India. Xiaomi SU7 All-Electric Sedan To Launch on March 28 in China: CEO Lei Jun.

The upcoming Skoda EV is expected to be built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB Entry platform. This platform is designed specifically for compact electric vehicles. The upcoming electric vehicle from Skoda Auto is expected to have two battery options, which might include a 38 kWh and a 56 kWh. The new EV is anticipated to provide a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge. The exterior design of the EV is expected to come with a modern and sleek design. The teaser hints at a hatchback-like structure equipped with slim LED headlights and an illuminated Skoda branding. Renault Duster Based Dacia Bigster Spied Testing, Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The specific time for its launch in India remains unannounced but Skoda Auto might launch its upcoming EV soon in India. The global debut of the new Skoda EV is imminent, it is also expected that the upcoming EV might be first launched in international markets and will then make its way to India.

