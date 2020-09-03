Data security firm Verity Systems has launched its latest data destruction auditing tool to help businesses facing increased cybersecurity risks.

Following a number of high profile database hacks affecting global businesses, Verity Systems has released its latest Data Destruction Auditor to provide organizations with enhanced data security protection.

From the Marriott Group to Adobe and most recently, a database hack leaking 235 million Instagram, TikTok and YouTube profiles - businesses are reeling from highly sophisticated attacks on their networks, with hard drive data being exposed and re-sold on the dark web.

And in the post-GDPR world, data security has been a big topic of debate for businesses and governments around the world as our use of online services to store data increases. In a recent study by IBM, the cost of data breaches have risen to a global average of $3.86m per incident. And as countries step up their data protection efforts with new laws, the rising costs for data breaches are delivering a hammer blow to businesses that fail to put into place data protection processes.

“This year, we’ve seen an alarming increase in data protection issues affecting organizations and multinational brands. We’re recommending businesses invest in secure data destruction solutions including hard drive degaussers and destroyers to fully comply with new data laws while protecting client data,” said David Tucker, President of Verity Systems.

One of the industry leaders in the data destruction space, Verity Systems provides its hard drive degaussing and data erasure solutions to brands, government agencies and small businesses.

With the launch of Verity Systems’ new 2020 edition of the Data Destruction Auditor, companies can audit and measure their data destruction efforts in realtime with NSA listed data destroyers and hard drive degaussers.

Joining the likes of IBM, Syrenis and Centrify, companies in the data security space have been developing new tools to help organizations mitigate the growing threat of data breaches and vulnerabilities at the workplace.

With sensitive information from personal records to credit card information living in the cloud, businesses now more than ever have to apply data protection into their operations as a priority. This also includes making sure they fully erase information and personal records that are no longer in use on unused or legacy hard drives.

Does your organization have a data protection plan in place?