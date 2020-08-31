There are a few things we take for granted that shouldn’t be. They are considered insignificant and therefore swept into the blurry background of matters where they never make the to-do list. Unfortunately though, some of them may turn out to have consequential results. One victim of such ill-advised neglect is the furniture.

The furniture encompasses items in the home such as chairs, sofas, couches, tables, shelves, beds etc. These items are an essential part of all homes that merit the name. They are what make the home comfortable and habitable. Without them, the home is next to inhabitable.

You just close your eyes and imagine your home without any items of furniture. Scary? That’s just it!

Look, apart from beautifying the home, furniture can also be directly connected to your physical fitness. Using the wrong furniture, on or off your feet, can adversely affect your posture , just as using the right ones can help keep your natural posture as well as correct postural defects.

So, just how should you handle your furniture needs?

Depending on your physique (especially distribution of your limbs), you choose the kind of chairs, sofas and tables for your home. If the height of the table is not proportional to that of the chair, you’re forced to adapt at the detriment of your posture.

The same thing goes for your legs and the height of your chairs . Many people use chairs that are too small for them or chairs that have their backs away from the backrest. This is because the seat of the chair is much longer than their femurs. And since they can only bend their legs at the knees, it means their buttock is barely going beyond the middle of the seat! The inevitable result is either to be forced to slouch on the table or steep your backbone angularly against the backrest.

Verdict. Never buy or use chairs and tables that are not proper for your height.

Another piece of furniture to never compromise on is the bed. From the hard part to the soft part, your comfort and safety should be the grand concern.

Chiropractic and osteopathy are two specialised medical fields growing more popular and busy every day, no thanks to people’s choice of bed. Today, many people are suffering from one form of bone/joint related pain or the other. And their problem can be traced to the beds, especially the mattress, they use.

Simply put, you must choose the right bed, particularly the right mattress.

The first most important factor in choosing the right mattress is the quality of the foam used. The foam should be the types that have an adaptive support mechanism rigid enough to consistently neutralise the effects of movements in and out of bed, in a shared bed, in such a way that disturbance is isolated.

Many secondary skeletal defects are traceable to poor quality mattresses which give disproportional supports that misaligned different body parts while sleeping. In these cases, though it’s presumed that the body is at rest, unfortunately the reality is that it is being detrimentally conditioned with the joints and muscles contoured unnaturally. The results of this are pains and strains that don’t just cause you discomfort but also waste your hard-earned money.