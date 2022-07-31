Central government employees are waiting for the second Dearness Allowance (DA) revision of the year. While earlier reports had suggested that the DA hike will be announced by July 31 (today), it is now expected that the announcement could be made around August 3 as per latest reports.

The May 2022 All-India CPI-IW climbed by 1.3 points to 129.0 (one hundred twenty-nine points). Comparing it to the increase of 0.42 percent between the same months a year earlier, it climbed by 1.02 percent, or one month, over the preceding month. 7th Pay Commission: Salary Jump For Govt Employees Soon As Centre Likely to Hike Dearness Allowance by 4%

It is important to note that the AICP Index plays a major role in calculating the DA. The CG staff are therefore expecting a 4-5% raise given the good May results. The overall DA will reach 38% with a 4% increase. 7th Pay Commission: Big Announcements on DA Hike and DA Arrears Expected This July, Check Details Here

The most recent rumors suggest that an announcement might be expected on August 7. A formal confirmation in this regard is still pending, though.

Prior to now, the COVID-19 pandemic had caused the Finance Ministry to halt the DA increase from January 2020 to June 30, 2021. However, the DA increased to 28% from 17% in July 2021 when it was reintroduced.

Although central government employees were getting their DA in full — 34 per cent — as applicable till last June, the state government staff were not allowed a DA increase for more than one-and-a-half years. As of now, they get only 7 per cent DA.

DA arrears from last year January through this June in 3 instalments (2 per cent, 3 per cent, 3 per cent) remain pending. Once the new DA rise is effected, the pending DA arrears would rise to 11 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2022 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).