Dewald Brevis has joined Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of IPL 2025. The South African cricketer, often known as 'Baby AB' for his resemblance in playing style to that of the legendary AB de Villiers, has replaced Gurjapneet Singh in CSK's IPL 2025 squad, with the Tamil Nadu cricketer being ruled out due to injury. Dewald Brevis has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction that was held in November last year. His addition is indeed a massive boost for Chennai Super Kings' batting order, which has been struggling in IPL 2025. The IPL announced that he has joined CSK for Rs 2.2 crore. Is MS Dhoni Injured? Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Player of the Match Performance in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Dewald Brevis Joins Chennai Super Kings as Gurjapneet Singh's Replacement

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Chennai Super Kings sign Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Details 🔽 #TATAIPL | @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/0iToHNpVf8 pic.twitter.com/Gto18BfzII — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2025

