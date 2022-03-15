Trips with friends are always mirthful, especially when it includes a bachelorette party. Speaking of which, actress Sara Arfeen Khan, along with her girl gang, planned a bachelorette trip for actress Munisha Khatwani. The actress and her friends from the industry were seen relishing their lives in the cool and fresh ooze of Goa.

If you sneak a look at Sara’s Instagram, you'll unearth just how big of a hodophile Sara Arfeen Khan is. A few months back, the actress was seen vacationing in Himachal with her best friends, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira. She has now flown to the most happening and vibrant Goa with her other group of friends from the industry.

Sara Arfeen Khan is spotted having a whale of a time with Kashmera Shah, Tannaz Irani, Vandana Sajnani Khattar, Rohit K Verma, Munisha Khatwani, and Rahul Lokare. Taking to her Instagram, Sara Arfeen Khan has shared some exciting bits of her vacation. Her story indicated that this trip is to celebrate the bachelorette of Munisha Khatwani. Didn’t they choose the perfect spot?

Of course, they did! Exotic stay, delectable food, lively music, vibrant vibe and company of the best friends; Sara Arfeen Khan ensured to check off everything to make this Goa trip the best trip ever.

By now, Sara has travelled to numerous places, including a few foreign trips to Turkey, Egypt, Prague, Amsterdam, and many other countries. One thing that the actress unceasingly does is keep her fans in the loop. Sara Arfeen Khan dons multiple hats: actor, mother, producer, painter, author, TEDx speaker, lifestyle influencer and traveller too. Isn’t Sara inspiring each one of us to live life to the fullest?

Over the years, she has earned good fame in the B-Town industry owing to her praiseworthy acting. Some of her commendable works are: Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein, Fear Files, Jamai Raja, Kahi Suni, the film 'Total Siyapaa,’ etc. Her last music video, "Sonn Pann," is still garnering so much love. Sara Arfeen Khan also did a painting exhibition, which was also a charity show and again earned huge applause.

Though she has disclosed nothing about her forthcoming projects, we are hoping to see her soon on the screen. We hope that Sara Arfeen Khan has the best time with her friends in Goa.