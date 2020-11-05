The pre-wedding festivities for playback singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have begun! Aditya had recently announced that he would be getting married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta in this December. Now a picture of the couple posing with their respective families have surfaced online and it is from their roka ceremony. It has been shared by the singer’s fan pages and since then congratulatory messages have been showered by netizens and loved ones to the duo. Aditya Narayan All Set To Marry Longtime Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal! Singer Shares An Adorable Post On Instagram.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had donned a simple outfit for their roka ceremony. Aditya had donned a casual shirt and teamed it up with blue denims. On the other hand, Shweta opted for a simple, hot pink coloured salwar suit. The couple can also been seen holding shagun in their hands. It is not just Aditya and Shweta who can’t contain their excitement, but even their respective families are seen all smiles. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal To Tie the Knot on December 1.

Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal’s Roka Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udit Narayan Alka yagnik ❤😘 (@melodyking.queen_uditji_alkaji) on Nov 4, 2020 at 12:25am PST

In an interview with SpotboyE, Aditya Narayan had shared details about his wedding plans. He was quoted as saying, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of COVID-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.” We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the couple!

