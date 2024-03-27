Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who received many positive responses to his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has showered praise on the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. KJo said that the film is a “blockbuster in loading” and will break all records once it releases on the big screen. The film features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in titular roles and is a remake of the 1998 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Karan Johar Reveals Kajol Had a Big Crush on Akshay Kumar

On Wednesday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared the film's trailer. Heaping praise on the film’s team, he wrote: “What a banging trailer! This is a blockbuster loading—packed with masala, action, and big screen entertainment! I can't wait to witness the dhamaakedaar chemistry of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. Fireworks guaranteed this Eid #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

Meanwhile, both Akshay and Tiger have been winning hearts on social media with their banter. At the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Akshay shared that the film gave him a friend Tiger, who is just like him. He said, " This film gave me a friend from the industry—Tiger Shroff. He is just like me. He sleeps on time, gets up on time, and keeps himself fit.”

