Actress Karisma Kapoor says the 1999 film, "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", which will complete 21 years since release this month, is a timeless piece. "21 years of 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' -- seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music. Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 30 Years Of Dil; Reveals Why Director Indra Kumar Scolded Aamir Khan And Her Everyday (Read Tweet)

knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart," Karisma said. "I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me," she added. Directed by David Dhawan, the film narrates the hilarious adventures of two mischievous brothers played by Sanjay Dutt and Govinda. 7 Years of Raanjhanaa: Aanand L Rai Cherishes How People Today Still Listen to the Film’s Music with Love

The film also stars Kader Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani and Paresh Rawal in interesting roles. It will air on June 25 on Zee Bollywood.

