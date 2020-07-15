Ever since the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released, fans of the late actor have been making sure to celebrate and cherish it with immense love. The trailer managed to make a massive record for YouTube likes and the title track too has already become a chartbuster. While we are still unable to come to terms with the actor's tragic death, the work that he has left behind is surely something that needs to be cherished. After we saw the teaser of the second song from the film, "Taare Ginn", the romantic number has now been released and it is too beautiful to miss. The film's soundtrack has been composed by A R Rahman and as expected, it is one of the best the composer has worked on since a while. Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Speaks Up About His Bond With Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Taare Ginn" is a beautiful love ballad that is heartbreakingly emotional and elevates to another level with amazing vocals from Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. While we saw Sushant Singh Rajput's brilliant moves in the title track, in this new song it is his dazzling smile that'll light up your hearts and make you fall in love with him all over again. With this number, the late actor will surely be remembered as one of the most charming actors of Bollywood. Sushant's chemistry with Sanjana Sanghi is adorable and this song will certainly make you look forward to the film even more. Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Us His Best Moves to Dance to His Memory With This Song (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song Here:

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars which has been initially adapted in Hollywood for a film with the same name that starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in lead roles. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hosrar on July 24.

