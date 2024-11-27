The roka ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani was an intimate affair, held on November 24 with close family members in attendance. Pictures from the event have been circulating online, capturing the joy of the occasion. Aadar and Alekha shared a post on Instagram, offering their fans and social media followers a glimpse into their special day. The photos feature the couple twinning in stunning white outfits, surrounded by family, with minimal décor and a white-themed cake. The pictures beautifully capture the couple cherishing these priceless moments together. Take a look at their photos below: Did Tara Sutaria Take a Dig at Ex-BF Aadar Jain on Insta? Actress Shares ‘Karma Is a B*tch’ Book Picture As the Latter Gets Rokafied With Alekha Advani.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Roka Ceremony

