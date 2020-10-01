Abhishek Bachchan is probably the best person to describe the con side of nepotism. Now, let's not deny, he's a fine actor who has brilliant movies like Guru and Yuva in his kitty. His OTT debut was equally successful and some of us genuinely liked his performance. Yet, the actor often has to witness the perils of being Amitabh Bachchan's son. The actor, we think, is not appreciated for the talent he possesses and is often trolled for being a star kid. And yet, Ab Jr believes in keeping his head high and tackle his haters in his own sweet way. Abhishek Bachchan Shutting Down A Troll Who Asked 'Ab Kiske Bharose Baith Ke Khaoge?' Is The Best Thing We Saw On The Internet.

This is not the first instance where Abhishek's humble reply to his troll has won our hearts. The actor is often targeted for his starry surname and it's totally undeserving. Recently when a troll tried asking him about how he ended up getting offers despite the failure of Drona at the box office, Abhishek had a very dignified reply for him.

"I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है।" he tweeted when asked how was he able to sign movies after Drona? Abhishek Bachchan Gives It Back to a Troll for Calling Him 'Useless'.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Reply

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

The series of Abhishek's formal but mature replies started when the actor tweeted his reaction to the government's decision of opening movie theatres with 50 per cent capacity. His excitement didn't go down well with few social media users and they decide to ridicule him for his failures. But Abhishek being Abhishek kept his calm and handled them with his sweet words. Now, that we believe is a perfect way to tackle all the trolls these days.

