Abhishek Bachchan Turns 44 Today! Wifey Aishwarya Rai Shares the Perfect Family Pics on This Special Day

It is Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday today! Happy Birthday, AB! The handsome hunk is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood and we are eagerly looking forward to his performance in the upcoming flick, Bob Biswas. Well, we are hoping the makers would drop in some surprise for all AB fans today. Talking about this special day, AB’s gorgeous wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she has shared lovely family pictures on Instagram. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: 5 Films of Junior AB That Proves He Loves To Experiment With His Roles!

In the picture that Abhishek Bachchan is seen along with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his baby girl Aaradhya Bachchan. We also get to catch a glimpse of the birthday cake that is colourful, focused much on the sport aspect. It has a football, mobile phone with his age displayed on it, logo of Jaipur Pink Panthers (his kabaddi team), and much more. Isn’t it a well-themed birthday cake? Abhishek Bachchan Begins Shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata (View Pic).

Big B has written a beautiful note for his son in his blog. He mentioned, “No matter how the years pass the child remains a child ever .. 44 years be his age today, but the little two finger sucking on his face ridden with childlike innocence never ever leaves you .. and may it never.” Wishing Abhishek Bachchan a year full of love, laughter and amazing films! Happy Birthday, AB!