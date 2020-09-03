After the big announcement of Prabhas starring in Om Raut's upcoming film based on Indian epic set 7,000 years ago, another major announcement of the project has now been made. Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed to essay the role of the big baddie in Adipurush. The actor's casting as Lankesh, 'world's most intelligent demon' has been made and we think it couldn't have gotten better than It's going to be amazing to see Saif and Prabhas fight it out with each other. While Twitterati have been going crazy over this announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram to give her reaction on the same. Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan Confirmed to Play the 'Demon Lankesh' in Prabhas' Next with Director Om Raut.

Sharing the first poster of Adipurush, the actress had a rather cute caption to write about her husband. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the Adipurush announcement poster which introduces Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Sharing the poster, Kareena wrote, "Resenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan." We have to agree with Kareena that Saif maybe that great combo of 'handsome' and 'intelligent' demon we have never seen before. Adipurush: Nag Ashwin Excited to See Prabhas as Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Film (View Tweet).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Here:

Adipurush is Saif Ali Khan's second collaboration with director Om Raut. Previously, the actor worked with the director on Tanhanji: The Unsung Warrior where the actor played the antagonist Udaybhan. In his career, Saif has taken on negative roles and excelled in them and we can't wait to see what he'll be like as the 'intelligent' demon in this big-budget film.

