There it is, the big revelation! Saif Ali Khan has officially come on board to play Lankesh, the most intelligent demon in Prabhas' next with director Om Raut. The actor in his conversation with Times of India has confirmed this big development and we can't wait to see the way his character will wreak havoc in this on-screen adaptation of an Indian epic. The film will also mark his second collaboration with the director after their last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Interestingly, Saif played the main antagonist Udaybhan in this Ajay Devgn starrer and his evil act had certainly impressed us all. Adipurush: Nag Ashwin Excited to See Prabhas as Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Film (View Tweet).

Speaking about his character, Lankesh and how brutal we can expect him to be, Saif in his conversation with ToI said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic.”

Check Out the Announcement

Crediting Saif's tough and villainous act in Tanhaji as the reason behind approaching him for Adipurush, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Saif blew us all over with his portrayal of Udaybhan in Tanhaji..., and he takes it a notch higher with his role in Adipurush. He is the perfect choice in this battle between good and evil with Prabhas.” Adipurush: Prabhas Announces His Next with Tanhaji Director Om Raut and Fans Cannot Keep Calm (View Tweets).

The team is currently working on the film's pre-production and the shooting is expected to begin in 2021. The makers are looking to lock in a release date for 2022. The project will mark Saif's first collaboration with Prabhas and we can't wait to see their fight of good vs evil.

