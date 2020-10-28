The Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released four years ago on this day. Anushka Sharma, who played the lead role, and director Johar posted nostaligic celebratory messages on Instagram. Anushka shared a poster of the film and wrote: "4 years of ADHM". 20 Years of Mohabbatein: Amitabh Bachchan Cherishes the Music of SRK Starrer, Actor Reminisces the Film with His Iconic Dialogue ‘Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan’

Johar thanked fans for showering their love on the film and its music. "#4yearsofaedilhaimushkil ...The celebration of love even if it's "ek tarfa" ....thank you for the abundant love the film continues to get and the music that soulfully lives on," he wrote. 20 Years Of Mohabbatein: Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Blockbuster Makes Twitterati Nostalgic

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story Below:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

Check Out Karan Johar's Instagram Post Below:

The 2016 release stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Pakistani star Fawad Khan, and narrates a story of unrequited love. The film received mixed response but its songs -- especially "Channa mereya", "Bulleya", "The breakup song" and the title song -- were massive hits.

