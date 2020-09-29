It was on September 11, 2020, when Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani had taken to his Instagram account and announced that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actor in his post had stated that he had mild symptoms. Well, now on September 29, 2020, Aftab is relieved as finally, he has tested negative for COVID-19. This time too he took to Instagram and informed his fans about this good news. Shivdasani not only gave a health update but also talked about the myth surrounding the infection. He mentioned how coronavirus is treatable and only severe cases need hospitalisation. Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Showing Mild Symptoms, Reveals He Will Be Home Quarantining (View Tweet).

The Bollywood actor in his long post also added the importance of social distancing, using masks and sanitisers amid the pandemic. "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did by COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes," a part of his note read. Actor Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj Welcome Baby Girl, Call Her ‘A Little Bit Of Heaven’ In An Adorable Post (View Pic).

Check Out Aftab Shivdasani's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Grateful. ❤️✨🙏🏼 Om Sai Ram. Allah Malik. A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) on Sep 29, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

Sharing his experience with Hindustan Times, Aftab revealed that he was disoriented when he first heard that he has been hit by the bug. "For the first few minutes, I was disoriented because obviously, I didn’t know how to react. There were a thousand thoughts in my head. My entire schedule was going to go for a toss," he said. Well, now definitely it's a sigh of relief for him. Stay tuned!

