Amidst chatter about her divorce, global head-turner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has talked about street harassment and said to “never compromise your worth”. For a campaign video of a beauty brand she is a brand ambassador of, Aishwarya shared the video on her Instagram stories. In the clip, she said to go head-on with the problem rather than avoiding it. Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Wife Aishwarya Rai for the First Time Amidst Divorce Rumours, Praises His Better Half for THIS Reason!.

Aishwarya said, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Speaks Out Against Street Harassment:

For the caption, she wrote: “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it."

She added the hashtag--We Stand Up.”

Talking about work, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name.

Aishwarya has been married to Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. The two have a daughter named Aaradhya Bacchhan. There have been some rumours doing the rounds about the star couple walking their own separate ways.

However on November 21, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding the gossip.

He penned a note addressing his concerns about "information ending with question marks" on his blog and the negative impact it has on those involved.

The veteran actor wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Amitabh added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…” Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Come Together for Aaradhya Bachchan’s 13th Birthday Celebration? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video.

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

