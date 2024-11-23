Rumours and speculations about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marital life just don't stop spreading. Amidst all the chaos surrounding the Bollywood couple's relationship, their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 13th birthday on November 16. It was the first time that none of the members of the Bachchan family posted anything on their little one's birthday. Fans were eagerly awaiting fresh pictures from the celebration, but none of it happened. Amid this, a video from the celebrations has gone viral on social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartwarming Moments From Aaradhya Bachchan’s 13th Birthday, Including Adorable Childhood Photos of Her Daughter (View Pics).

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Come Together To Celebrate Aaradhya’s Birthday

In a video that has gone viral online, members of the Bachchan family are seen celebrating Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday with utmost excitement and enthusiasm. The birthday girl is seen standing beside her mother and friends as she cuts the cake. Her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, is also seen in the clip standing at a distance. Aaradhya's dad, Abhishek Bachchan, can be seen standing right behind her in the video.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Come Together for Aaradhya’s Birthday Party?

But the real question is whether the video is truly from the latest birthday celebrations or just an old clip that has resurfaced online. The answer to this question is that the viral video is an old one. On Aaradhya's 13th birthday (November 16), no photos of the celebrations were shared. On November 20, Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures marking the birth anniversary of her father, Krishnaraj Rai, and also a belated wish for her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. ‘Happy Birthday 2 the Eternal Love of My Life’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s Belated Birthday Post, Honours Father Krishnaraj Rai on His Birth Anniversary (See Pics).

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours began spreading during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, where the actress arrived alone with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The already messed-up situation got more nasty after Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur's name was dragged into it.

