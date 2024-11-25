The rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating online for quite some time now. Though neither has publicly addressed it, their recent actions and statements have sparked speculation about a possible split. However, in a surprising turn of events, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his wife, Aishwarya Rai, for the first time since the rumours began and praised her for taking care of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Come Together for Aaradhya Bachchan’s 13th Birthday Celebration? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video.

Abhishek Bachchan Praises Wife Aishwarya Rai Amidst Divorce Rumours

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Abhishek Bachchan praised his wife, Aishwarya Rai and thanked her for taking care of their 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. He said, "In my household, I am lucky to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that. But I don't think that the kids look at it that way. They don't look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person." Continuing, Jr Bachchan mentioned how his mother, Jaya Bachchan, had to stop acting after his birth to prioritise family over work.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan also shared how he and his sister Shweta Bachchan, as kids, never felt the void of their father, Amitabh Bachchan, not being around and said, "I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night."Reflecting on his experience as a father, the actor said, "Being a parent, your child gives you great inspiration. You climb mountains on one leg if you have to for your child. I say this with profound respect for mothers and women because what they do nobody can but a father does it all but quietly because he doesn't know how to express or showcase it." ‘That Unwavering Commitment as a Father Is Beyond Words’: Abhishek Bachchan Gets Candid About Being Aaradhya Bachchan’s Dad on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk, which was released in the theatres on November 22. The movie also features Johny Lever, Jayant Kriplani, Pearl Dey and Kristin Goddard in pivotal roles.

