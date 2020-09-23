Nowadays ads are very polished. Well, almost. But they are hardly memorable. Unlike the ads in the '80s and '90 that continue to be etched in our memories forever. From Bajaj's 'Hamara Bajaj' campaign to Dairy Milk's 'Kya Swad Hai Zindagi Ka' - many continue to create nostalgia in us, when we get to watch them on a random moment in YouTube these days. Of course, many ads were cheesy too, and some had our big stars appear in them even before they entered Bollywood. Like, take Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for example. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia - How B-town Mommies are Flaunting the Artistic Side of their Babies.

Even before she was crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a model and had appeared in several ads. Of course, the most memorable one was the Pepsi ad, featuring Aamir Khan (before he switched brands to Coke), and Mahima Chaudry (before she was launched in Pardes). And there were some cheesy ones too.

Like this ad for Prudent mouthwash which supposedly came out in 1993 and featured a very young Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She plays an attendee at a party, who shows a fleeting expression of revulsion when veteran actor Jalal Agha drinks a concoction made out of garlic, onions and vinegar! But she is floored by his breath when he tries the mouthwash later. Of, so that's where Close-Up got its inspiration, huh! National Lipstick Day 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Others Who Popped Their Pouts With a Panache!

Watch the ad below:

Is it me or does she really bear a strong bearance to Sneha Ullal, an actress whose career didn't work for the very same reason, in the above ad?

