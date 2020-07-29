Fashion and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. Every celebrity needs to up their style game in order to be on the top of the charts. Not just being glam is enough, as beauty and makeup also play a major role in enhancing the overall appeal of the celebs. Speaking on the same lines, while some stars go the safe way in the beauty area and stick to the regular whereas some dare to go bold and create a stir. These are the celebrities who do not care about criticism and feel experiment is the key to get noticed. July 29, 2020, is celebrated as national lipstick day and so we are in a mood to laud the divas who thought out-of-the-box and made a lip colour statement. National Lipstick Day: Three Lipstick Shades That Every Makeup Lover Should Have!

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most talked about purple lip shade on Cannes red carpet to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan's striking attempts, we have the best in the business covered. So, without further ado, let us bring to the light some stunning babes who love the extra-ordinary way when it comes to lip colours. Get set go! Met Gala Recap: When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Making to the top of our list is none other than Aishwarya Rai who made a mark by making a purple effect with her lip shade on Cannes 2016 red carpet. While the mommy was trolled for choosing the flashy shade, she did not care and represented India on the international red carpet like never before. Guts!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Up next, we have the desi girl of Bollywood making head turns with her lipstick shade. Going with a berry tone and ditto shadows, PeeCee in the picture below looks nothing less than a rockstar. She loves to play with colours and the outcome is always wow.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Make way for Bebo and she is another such B-townie who is always in for to try something new. Kareena in the pic below can be seen flaunting her dark red lips paired with a lime kaftan kinda dress. The colour mix-matching is so cool here.

Kareena Kaooor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Veronica of Bollywood hardly tries loud colours when it comes to lipsticks. She loves to go subtle while choosing her lipstick shade. However, the actress during her Cannes 2017 red carpet appearance wore a bold red lip and looked charismatic. That broad grin!

Sonam Kapoor

She is known for her perfect fashion choices and well if we need to pick one particular look from her style file where her pout popped than it has to be Cannes 2013 red carpet. Sonam's winged liner and red lips took the internet by storm. Check it out.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, that's it, guys! Hope you liked the above compilation of Bollywood divas who popped their pouts with a panache and made one thing clear that they love to slay. Stay tuned!

