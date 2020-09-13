The headline might make you a bit confused but let us explain. It is said that Mahima Chaudhry debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes. That's not wrong at all but he isn't her first co-star or rather first superstar co-star. It was Aamir Khan. You may have seen a Pepsi commercial from the 90s which has Aamir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also, Mahima. It was one of those days when commercials used to make you fantasise about good looking neighbours. Reality is a lot different than that. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Will Start Shooting in Mumbai With Extra Safety Measures for Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan

The commercial has Mahima introducing herself as Aamir's neighbours and asks if he has a bottle of Pepsi. In a bid to impress her, Aamir does a lot to grab one bottle of Pepsi and when he returns, there's Sanju to entertain as well. Sanju being Aishwarya Rai. Check out the video right here.

Mahima in an interview with Pinkvilla recounted how she landed Pardes. She was called by Subhash Ghai's office to meet him. But she dismissed it thinking she will never get the role. However, she did manage to meet him and Ghai saw her look from Kareeb. She was supposed to do the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film then. He immediately asked her to come to look test the next day.

