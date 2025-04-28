In a society where having a girl child is looked down upon by many, it is heartwarming to see a young actress adopt not one but three children, if the reports are true. It was Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen who inspired fans by adopting two daughters, Renee Sen in 2000 and Alisah Sen in 2010. Another Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon, adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, at the age of 21 in 1995. This was before Raveena got married to Anil Thadani and had her biological daughter – actress Rasha Thadani. In recent times, Pushpa 2: The Rule actress Sreeleela has inspired her generation by adopting children. Going by her latest post on April 27, Sreeleela has adopted one more child. The 23-year-old actress shared heartwarming pictures with a baby girl but has not announced whether it is her daughter or niece. If it happens to be her daughter, do you know, this would not be Sreeleela’s first child? Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Untitled Musical First Look Evokes ‘Aashiqui’ Vibes, Set for Diwali 2025 Release (Watch Video).

Sreeleela – Mother of Three at 23?

Yes, you read that right. Sreeleela, who will be seen opposite Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 (tentative title), already has two children. Now, she has posted about a new addition to the family - a baby girl. According to The Times of India, Sreeleela adopted two differently-abled kids, Guru and Shobhitha, after an orphanage visit in 2022. The actress was just 21 at the time. At 23, she has posted about a new baby in her life, though it is not confirmed whether it is her child or not.

Sreeleela Introduces Baby Girl to the World – See Post:

Do You Know? Sreeleela Is A Doctor

Sreeleela was born on June 14, 2001, in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America. Sreeleela is not just an acclaimed actress and Bharatnatyam-trained dancer at such a young age, but is also a qualified medical doctor, having completed her MBBS degree in 2021. Her mother Swarnalatha is a gynaecologist based in Bangalore. Who Is Sreeleela? The ‘Kissik’ Song Actress From ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Setting Fashion Goals in Gorgeous Sarees.

Sreeleela Has Two Upcoming Bollywood Films

Apart from Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan, which will be her big Bollywood debut, Sreeleela also has a film with Nadaaniyan actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Whether the “Kissik” song girl makes a splash in Bollywood or not, Sreeleela has won hearts with her real-life demeanour and care for her children.

