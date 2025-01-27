After facing a series of box office disappointments in recent years with films where he played the lead, Akshay Kumar appears to have broken the so-called 'box office curse' with his latest release, Sky Force. Produced by Maddock Films - riding high on their 2024 blockbuster Stree 2 - and Jio Studios - riding low after the failure of their last release, Baby John - Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The movie draws inspiration from the 1965 India-Pakistan war, particularly the heroic exploits of Maha Vir Chakra posthumous awardee Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, fictionalised for cinematic adaptation. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight!

Aside from Akshay Kumar, the film marks the debut of Veer Pahariya and features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Released on January 24, 2025, to capitalise on the Republic Day weekend, Sky Force has managed to rake in nearly INR 75 crore in India, according to official figures. While the numbers look impressive on paper - making it Akshay Kumar's best post-Sooryavanshi since 2020 - the question remains: Are these numbers truly profitable? Or is there more to the story?

The Budget of 'Sky Force'

Reports suggest that this period war drama was made on a hefty budget of INR 160 crore. To achieve 'hit' status, the film would need to net over INR 170 crore.

'Sky Force' Opening Weekend Box Office Performance

Box office trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Sky Force netted INR 73.20 crore during its opening weekend in India—a strong performance by any measure.

First Weekend Collections of 'Sky Force'

'SKY FORCE' FLIES HIGH, RECORDS A POWER-PACKED WEEKEND... 2025 starts off with a wave of hope and optimism... #SkyForce posts an impressive opening weekend total, with Saturday and Sunday [#RepublicDay] contributing handsomely to its fantastic performance. With discounted ticket… pic.twitter.com/RUg9mrQJT4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2025

Among Akshay Kumar’s films (excluding cameos), only Sooryavanshi (INR 77.08 crore), Kesari (INR 78.07 crore), the Hindi dub of 2.0 (INR 97.25 crore), and Mission Mangal (INR 97.56 crore) have had better opening weekends. Globally, Sky Force grossed ₹92.88 crore. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Aerial Actioner Soars High, Nears INR 75 Crore Mark in India.

Should champagne bottles be popped just yet? Maybe not.

While these numbers are promising, comparisons to Gold (INR 70.05 crore), which ultimately underperformed, highlight the risk of premature celebration. Given the film’s high production budget, it’s still early to declare Sky Force a certified hit.

So, how did Sky Force crack the very good opening weekend numbers? Let's delve into the factors that contributed to Sky Force's strong opening weekend performance - some of which have drawn criticism from fans and trade analysts alike.

1. Smart Release Date Strategy

A Still From Sky Force

Releasing patriotic films during Republic Day weekend has become a tried-and-tested formula to ensure a strong box office opening. While this doesn't guarantee blockbuster status, it typically provides a solid launch pad.

For example, in 2024, Fighter earned INR 115.30 crore in its opening weekend, though it ultimately settled as an average grosser. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, also centred on the Indian Air Force, mirrored the patriotic theme. Similarly, Pathaan, a 2023 spy thriller with patriotic undertones, recorded a phenomenal INR 280.75 crore in its opening weekend. Even Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi (2019) managed INR 41.35 crore in its debut weekend.

The strategic timing of Sky Force’s release benefitted from this formula, bolstered by an enthusiastic PR campaign spotlighting debutant actor Veer Pahariya.

2. Discounted Ticket Pricing

A Still From Sky Force

One of the most discussed factors behind Sky Force's promising start is its aggressive ticket discount strategy. Over the opening weekend, many viewers only had to pay minimal amounts - some essentially just the GST - thanks to steep discounts.

The profitability of this pricing strategy remains debatable. Proponents argue that it drives footfall, encouraging larger audiences to watch the film, particularly when paired with positive reviews and word-of-mouth. However, its long-term effectiveness will be tested in the coming weekdays.

Interestingly, trade analysts note a stark difference between the film's performance in multiplexes and single screens. While multiplex collections have been encouraging, single-screen performance has lagged, posing a challenge for the coming weeks.

Box Office India’s report on Day 2 collections noted: "Sky Force collected INR 23.50 crore nett on its second day, taking the two-day total to INR 37 crore nett. However, these collections feel more like numbers on paper. The takeaway here is that heavily discounted tickets seem to be losing their impact, as the public is increasingly deciding whether they truly want to watch a film rather than attending just because it's cheap. The frequent use of such gimmicks appears to have dulled their effectiveness."

Despite the criticism, it’s worth noting that discounted rates didn’t work for last week’s releases, Azaad and Emergency, which struggled even with ₹99 ticket prices on opening day. Did Sky Force manage to do something differently?

3. Allegations of Bulk Bookings

A Still From Sky Force

Unsubstantiated allegations of bulk bookings have also surfaced, suggesting attempts to artificially inflate opening numbers. Trade analyst Komal Nahta’s portal Film Information reported: "The initial of Sky Force disappointed as the film refused to take off suitably, but in a bid to show that the start was fantastic, the persons concerned ‘bought’ tickets in many of the national multiplex chains. So while the actual position is disappointing, the concerned people seem to be excited that they ‘managed’ to give the film a FORCEful start." What is ‘Corporate Booking’? All You Need To Know About Manipulatory Box Office Tactic ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Are Being Accused of Indulging.

The disparity between collections at multiplex chains (where bulk bookings allegedly occurred) and single-screen cinemas supports these claims. The article further highlighted, "Incidentally, the proof — if at all it is required — of the ticket ‘tearing’ lies in the huge difference between collections in multiplex chains where tickets are being purchased in bulk on the one hand and the chains and single-screen cinemas where they are not being purchased on the other."

That said, Sky Force is not alone in facing such accusations. Big-ticket films like Pathaan, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again etc have also been accused of manipulating numbers through mass or corporate bookings. While these claims often circulate quietly within the industry, no major figure has openly called out the movies for indulging in these practices.

