There are numerous Bollywood celebs who have either quit social media platforms or disabled the comments section on it. Ever since the nepotism debate started all over again, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, there’s a section of B-town that have been directly accused for not giving opportunity to outsiders. Some of the celebs have also been abused by the haters and in order to keep the mental health at peace, a few have disabled the comments section. The latest celebrity who has joined the bandwagon is Alia Bhatt’s mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Has an Interesting Question for Those Ranting About Nepotism.

Mahesh Bhatt’s wife Soni Razdan shared a meme on Instagram and announced the ‘Filthiest Abusive Muck’ she has been receiving on it. She shared a post that read, “Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time.” Sonam Kapoor Disables the Comments Section on her Instagram Account after Nepotism Debate Gains Momentum on Social Media.

Soni Razdan Disables Comments Section On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on Jul 4, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT

The Bhatts have been the target of trolls since the past few weeks. Alia Bhatt too had turned off the comments section after getting abusive comments on her social media accounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).