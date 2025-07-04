Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, best known for hits like "Jab Tak", "Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar", and "Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon", recently sat down for an interview where he made some big revelations about the dark side of Bollywood. He claimed that the Hindi film industry is not happy with the growing success of Kartik Aaryan. He said that the actor is being targeted by producers, directors, and actors, just like what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away by suicide in 2020. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Croatian Schedule of His Upcoming Film With Ananya Panday, Shares BTS Post From Scenic Shoot Locations (See Post).

Is Bollywood Conspiring Against Kartik Aaryan? Here’s What Amaal Mallik Said

In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, Amaal Mallik revealed that many insiders from the Hindi film industry are conspiring against Kartik Aaryan and planning for his downfall. He said, "The public has understood the reality of this industry. Itni dark hai ki logon ki life chali gayi. Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaya. Jo bhi uske saath hua, some call it a muder some call it a suicide. Jo bhi ho aadmi to chala gaya na." (The public has understood the reality of the industry, which is so dark that people have lost their lives. SSR couldn't handle it. Some call it a murder, some call it a suicide, but whatever it was, a life has gone).

Amaal Mallik’s Instagram Post

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, Amaal said, "Publicly industry ki kabhi band nahi baki jitna Sushant Singh Rajput ke death ke baaj baji, in loon ka sab kuch cheen liya. Aur wo deserving bhi tha, they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi le saath galat hua. Aaj aap dekho, wohi cheezein indirectly ya directly Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ka try karte hai log. Woh bhi unhi problems see jhoojh ke nikla hai, smile karte hue."

Translations - The industry was never publicly exposed like this. SSR's death took everything away from these people. And honestly, they deserve this downfall. A good man was wronged. Today, people are trying to do the same things with Kartik Aaryan. But he is barely facing those challenges.

Amaal Mallik concluded by saying that Kartik Aaryan's parents are there to support and guide him. He's also a newcomer who has come in, done his bit, usko bhi 100 log hataane ki firaq mein hain. Power play karte hain. Sab kuch karte hai bade bade producers, actors." (He is also a newcomer who entered the industry and worked hard to reach where he is today. There are hundreds of people trying to pull him down. There is a constant power play. Big producers and actors are doing everything under their control). Kartik Aaryan Wakes Up to Dreamy Beach View on the Sets of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ in Europe (Watch Video).

Watch Amaal Mallik’s Full Interview:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was just 34 at the time of his demise. Postmortem details revealed suicide as the reason behind his death. The talented actor's passing at such a young age triggered a nationwide storm, with many expressing anger over alleged politics inside the industry.

