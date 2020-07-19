Amitabh Bachchan would fit in so perfectly with the millennials. The actor has kept his social media platforms up to date while he is admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. On June 11, the actor shared on Twitter that has tested positive for COVID-19. As of writing this article, the tweet has garnered 454 thousand likes and 126 retweets, which is just slightly less than PM Narendra Modi's Golden Tweet of 2019. Today, Big B shared another tweet on the microblogging site and expressed gratitude for everyone wishing and praying for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Are Responding Well to Treatment, Says Hospital Source.

Along with Amitabh his son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the disease. While Big B and Abhishek were moved to the hospital right after their diagnosis, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati two days back. Amitabh, along with his words, had shared an old blurry, grainy pic with his family.

Big B wrote, "We see your love, we hear your prayers, we fold our hands in gratitude and thanks," This was day 3598 of Amitabh Bacchan on Twitter, in case you follow that.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

Check Out Amitabh's Earlier Grateful Tweet Here:

Check Out Amitabh's Diagnosis Tweet, Which Might Become The Most Liked Indian Tweet:

On the work front, Amitabh has quite a few Interesting projects lines up. He is scheduled to host the 12th season of nation's favourite quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will star in Dharma Productions' fantasy film, Brahmastra. We will also see him in Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 12:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).