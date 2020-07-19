Amitabh Bachchan would fit in so perfectly with the millennials. The actor has kept his social media platforms up to date while he is admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. On June 11, the actor shared on Twitter that has tested positive for COVID-19. As of writing this article, the tweet has garnered 454 thousand likes and 126 retweets, which is just slightly less than PM Narendra Modi's Golden Tweet of 2019. Today, Big B shared another tweet on the microblogging site and expressed gratitude for everyone wishing and praying for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Are Responding Well to Treatment, Says Hospital Source.

Along with Amitabh his son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the disease. While Big B and Abhishek were moved to the hospital right after their diagnosis, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati two days back. Amitabh, along with his words, had shared an old blurry, grainy pic with his family.

Big B wrote, "We see your love, we hear your prayers, we fold our hands in gratitude and thanks," This was day 3598 of Amitabh Bacchan on Twitter, in case you follow that.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

Check Out Amitabh's Earlier Grateful Tweet Here:

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !🙏 pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

Check Out Amitabh's Diagnosis Tweet, Which Might Become The Most Liked Indian Tweet:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh has quite a few Interesting projects lines up. He is scheduled to host the 12th season of nation's favourite quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will star in Dharma Productions' fantasy film, Brahmastra. We will also see him in Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 12:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).