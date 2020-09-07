Actress Malaika Arora recently confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 infection. She confirmed the same through social media, after multiple reports came into the light of her getting infected by coronavirus. However, even before she confirmed the news, the screen-grabs and pictures of her COVID-19 test report went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups. Following which, actress and Malaika's sister Amrita Arora has lashed out at those circulating it. Malaika Arora Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19, Says She Is Asymptomatic and Quarantined at Home (View Post).

In her Instagram stories, Amrita called out the gossip mongers saying, "My sister’s results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What’s has happened to us humans sad sad state of affairs.”

Amrita Arora's Posts

Amrita Arora's Posts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, while sharing sharing the news of being tested for coronavirus, Malaika said that she was feeling fine and that she is asymptomatic. She also informed that she is currently quarantine on the instructions of doctors and authorities.

Just a couple of days ago, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus. He informed the same through social media post. We hope they experience a speedy recovery!

