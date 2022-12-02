An Action Hero, directed by Anriudh Iyer, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. The action thriller that hit the big screens today and has opened to mixed response from the audience. Those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after An Action Hero’s release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, An Action Hero has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. An Action Hero Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jaideep Ahlawat's Cat-and-Mouse Chase Is Both Hilarious and Thrilling!

An Action Hero full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include An Action Hero 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, An Action Hero Tamilrockers, An Action Hero Tamilrockers HD Download, An Action Hero Movie Download Pagalworld, An Action Hero Movie Download Filmyzilla, An Action Hero Movie Download Openload, An Action Hero Movie Download Tamilrockers, An Action Hero Movie Download Movierulz, An Action Hero Movie Download 720p, An Action Hero Full Movie Download 480p, An Action Hero Full Movie Download bolly4u, An Action Hero Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, An Action Hero Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from An Action Hero, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Freddy, Qala, Gold among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).