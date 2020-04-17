Ananya Panday Says 'Keep Your Distance' With Her Picture and We Think It's the Coolest Social Distancing Awareness Post

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the biggest lessons we have learnt on dealing with coronavirus has been that social distancing is the biggest and the most effective preventive measure. Time and again, everyone from the civic authorities to celebrities have been asking citizens to follow social distancing to avoid and contain the spread of the virus. Recently though, Ananya Panday decided to spread the same message in a much more creative manner and her bestie Shanaya Kapoor seemed to have helped her achieve this. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a caption that says, "Keep Your Distance." Ananya Panday Is Drop Dead Sultry in Leather Pants, Metallic Jacket and a Coy Vibe for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020!

Ananya is seen sporting a colourful outfit in this picture along with an updo of her hair and the picture has a pink background to it. In her caption, she reveals how this is her 24/7 mood. Ananya wrote, "24/7 mood (ps. contact @shanayakapoor02 for photo editing and hair growth tips." With her side note of revealing the photo editing talents of Shanaya Kapoor, we have to say, we could use a few more of such creatives to increase the awareness amid this crisis. Ananya Panday Is All Praises For Fighter Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Post Here:

Ananya and Shanaya have been active on social media and are keeping touch with each other through their adorable posts. Recently Shanaya had shared an adorable childhood picture of herself and Ananya where the duo was seen hugging. Sharing the same she wrote, "social distancing". Like many others who are quarantined at home and missing their friends, we bet Ananya and Shanaya too are missing each other dearly. The lockdown though has surely given a new insight into celeb lives and we hope Panday continues to share such amazing posts to keep up the spirits for her fans.