Angrezi Medium Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Irrfan Khan’s Film Becomes the Latest Victim of Piracy? 

Irrfan's Angrezi Medium gets leaked on Tamilrockers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is no stopping piracy, is it? No matter how many safety measures the industry takes in, movies eventually become the victim of this online attack and Irrfan Khan's new release has a no different fate. While the Delhi government has decided to shut down schools, colleges and movie theatres till March 31 and the move is bound to affect the film's box office total, the situation is likely to get worsen courtesy Tamilrockers.

According to fresh reports, Angrezi Medium has been leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and the links have been made available for free download and watch online. Considering the current situation in the country where employees are being asked to work from home to avoid the further spread and contagion of coronavirus, the demand for online watching is only going to soar further. After Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium is the newest release to fall prey to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Radhika Madan On Angrezi Medium: I Can't Believe I Am In The Same Frame As Irrfan Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This isn't the first time when a film's collection has been affected due to online piracy and this certainly doesn't seem like the last.