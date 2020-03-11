Angrezi Medium Song Laadki: A Soul-Stirring Melody Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan; Defining Relationship of Every Father-Daughter Duo (Watch Video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan in Laadki Song from Angrezi Medium (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

The makers of Angrezi Medium have released a soul-stirring melody featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. This track titled "Laadki" is the popular Coke Studio number, devoted to all daughters. Angrezi Medium, which is all set to be released on March 13, explores the relationship between a father and daughter, and this song beautifully defines the relationship of every father-daughter duo. Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De: Radhika Madan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Others Let Their Hair Down and Celebrate Womanhood.

The song "Laadki" has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and the music has been composed by the popular duo, Sachin-Jigar. This video shows glimpses of the unconditional love between a father (Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal) and his daughter (Radhika Madan as Tarika Bansal), while Kareena Kapoor Khan (who plays the role of cop in the film) is seen singing the track. It also highlights the obsession of a small-town girl with the dream of going abroad for further studies and how her father fulfills it. This song "Laadki" is sure to touch your soul. ‘After Angrezi Medium, There Are Plans for a Chinese Medium’, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan.

Watch Below The Song Laadki From Angrezi Medium:

Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey among others in key roles. This film is a spin-off to Hindi Medium and is produced under Maddock Films banner.