Anil Kapoor Announces The Beginning Of Abhinav Bindra Biopic Shoot Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor (View Pic)

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Abhinav Bindra biopic was announced back in 2017. Since then, we have just heard snatches of how Kapoor Jr is prepping for his role as an Olympic Gold Medalist ace shooter. Finally, the film is ready to begin. Anil Kapoor shared a picture of all the men in the film including him. So there's Abhinav Bindra and Harshvardhan as well, all dressed in black. But we wonder why Anil Kapoor looks so tense or is that one of the emotions that he will be seen more often in. Anil Kapoor: Abhinav Bindra an Excellent Mentor for Next-Generation Athletes

Anyway, Harshvardhan had earlier reacted to many news of the biopic getting shelved thanks to so much delay. He had told a daily, "We are currently rewriting the script. Good things always take time to brew. We are quite some time away from having a screenplay, which makes us unanimously feel that the film can now be made."

Speaking about how different Bindra's biopic would be from a host of others which have already released or are in the making, Harshvardhan said, "His story is different from that of any other Indian athlete. He has grown up wealthy, his struggles are different. Plus, shooting is a psychological sport. So, one can't feel for Bindra the way they do for, say, the Phogat sisters because his struggles are internal. Kannan and Abhay are in the process of writing a story that is honest to Abhinav and his book. We can't put a time stamp on this film." That does add some newness to the whole genre.