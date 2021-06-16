Actor Anupam Kher took to social media on Wednesday to inform that he is headed for his home in Shimla after a gap of two years. The actor is accompanied by his mother Dulari Kher. Kher shared a video where he is seen walking hand in hand with his mother inside Mumbai airport. Asked where she is headed to, Dulari replies in Hindi: "To our home in Shimla." Anupam Kher Pens Heartwarming Birthday Post for Wife Kirron Kher, Says ‘May God Give You Long and Healthy Life’ (View Post).

"Taking Mom home in Shimla after two years. She has stayed indoors all this time. Now vaccinated with both jabs. She is excited and ecstatic like a child!! Jai Ho! #DulariRocks #Home #Life #Happy," Kher shared on Instagram. On Tuesday evening, Anupam Kher shared a throwback photograph where he is seen posing in a simple Kurta pajama together with Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan, who holds a plate of food. Anupam Kher Narrates Discovery+ Orignal Documentary Bhuj: The Day India Shook, Film to Premiere on June 11.

Anupam Kher and Mother Off to Shimla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

"When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @apnabhidu!! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie and @iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors #OldPics #Memories," Kher captioned the photo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).