Telugu actress says it has been four months since she alleged sexual harassment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, but Mumbai Police is yet to do their job. "It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap inspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going?" actress tweeted on Monday. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Assault Case: Filmmaker’s Lawyer Priyanka Khimani Issues A Statement Calls Complainant’s Claims ‘False’

"It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request . It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting," the actress wrote in a separate tweet. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Alleged Victim’s Lawyer Pushes For The Filmmaker’s Arrest

In September this year, the Telugu actress had opened up on social media alleging that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had sexually harassed her in 2013. However, in his statement given to Mumbai Police, Kashyap denied the allegation saying at that time, he was in Sri Lanka for a shoot and termed the allegations as an "absolute lie".

