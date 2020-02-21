Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor Congratulate Team India for Their First Win at Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - Read Tweets 

Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma (IPhoto Credits: Instagram)

The seventh edition of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup has commenced and the first match was played by Team India against Australia on February 21. It turned out to be a great start for India as they have already clinched their first win in the tournament. While fans of the team were thrilled to see the Women in Blue win, Bollywood celebrities to expressed their happiness over the same. Team India beating Australia by 17 runs in the opening game of the Women’s T20 World Cup and not just Twitterati, even actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu among others were thrilled about it. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Shares First Look Of Cricketer Mithali Raj’s Biopic Releasing On February 5, 2021 (See Pic).

It also happens to be the same day as the festival of Mahashivratri and hence expressing his happiness over Team India's first win, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Celebrating their win on Mahashivratri, Rishi wrote, “Congratulations India winning Australia at the opening of the women’s World Cup T20. Shambhuuuuuuu!”

It was of course, no surprise that actress Taapsee Pannu aslo took to social media to congratulate Team India. We are sure she's following the game quite closely given that actress is soon all set to star in the sports drama Shabaash Mithu, in which she will b essaying the role of Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team. Taking to Twitter, Taapsee wrote, "Well done girls #WomensT20WorldCup that was a GOOD victory !!!! #IndVsAus."Actress Anushka Sharma too seemed quite excited about Team India's win and posted a series of tweets. Check out the tweets below. Anushka Sharma to Announce Her Biopic on Jhulan Goswami via a Video Shot at Eden Gardens?

Rishi Kapoor:

Congratulations India winning Australia at the opening of the women’s World Cup T20. Shambhuuuuuuu! pic.twitter.com/GjBWBNcJXn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 21, 2020

Taapsee Pannu:

Well done girls👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#WomensT20WorldCup that was a GOOD victory !!!! #IndVsAus — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 21, 2020

Anushka Sharma:

A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. #TeamIndia #AusvInd — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

Anushka Sharma's Tweet on Women in Blue:

What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya ☺ 👏🇮🇳✌!! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

It seems Anushka Sharma too may be preparing for a sports drama. The actress is reportedly being considered for former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Not long ago, she was also seen in the team jersey on the field. A formal announcement n the same is yet to be made.