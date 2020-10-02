Today is Asha Parekh's birthday. She is one woman we all admire and respect a lot. She has paved the way for women to not be bothered by their relationship status. How being single can be celebrated, we all learned from her. So, she is an inspiration for sure. She is not only a person we all women should look up to but those too who are making nepotism only about the outsiders. They forget nepotism can affect the very star kids it is supposed to be favouring. Parekh explains it further and asks a very valid question about those kids who can't make it even after being born to big actors. Asha Parekh Was In Love With Aamir Khan’s Married Uncle Nasir Hussain But Didn’t Want To Be A Home-Wrecker

When asked how things were back in the time when she was an active part of the movie industry, Asha Parekh told TOI, "There was no groupism during my time. Actor’s children often see their parents getting adulations from all quarters. They see people running behind them so the feeling that hume bhi actor banna hai slowly starts seeping in. But does everybody become an actor? You can count on your fingers and see how many of them have made it. Has anybody thought about those star kids who fail to make it, what happens to them? They go into depression."

People crusading against star kids obviously won't see both sides of nepotism because that doesn't serve their agenda. Parekh's statement makes us even more of a fan of hers if that's even possible.

