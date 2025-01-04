Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood icon Govinda, who is known for her bold and unfiltered views, has taken a strong stance against nepotism prevailing in Bollywood. In a recent interview, she expressed her frustration about how opportunities are strictly limited to a select few, which she believes is not only unfair but also sidelines new talents from getting their start. She mentioned that her daughter, Tina Ahuja, is eager to work but hasn't been given the chance to prove herself. Sunita also shared that audiences are growing tired of seeing the same actors repeatedly and emphasized the need for new faces in the industry. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Reconcile; Actor Credits Wife Sunita Ahuja for Supporting Nephew’s Career (Watch Video).

Sunita Ahuja on Daughter Tina Ahuja Being Denied Opportunity in Bollywood

During a conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja shared about her daughter Tina Ahuja's eagerness to work in the industry. Expressing that the 35-year-old is ready for opportunities, she said, "Abhi bhi, she is open to work. Aap log mauka to do kaam karne ka. Nepotism mat karo na. Dusre logo ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka do. (Give other people a chance to work. Stop nepotism. Others deserve a chance to work, too).

Sunita Ahuja Calls Out Bollywood’s Groupism

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood ORRYginals (@thebollywoodorryginals)

Sunita expressed her frustration with how the Hindi film industry revolves around the same set of actors, leaving little to almost no room for new talents to showcase their skills; she said, "Aap sab ek hi group me hote ho. Wohi group me kaam hota hai. Bagar group ke aap ko koi puchega bhi nahi. Bahar bhi to dekho, aur bhi log baithe hai." ( You all belong to one group and distribute work among yourselves. Try giving opportunities to new faces as well). She also said that such actors could manage to serve in the industry only due to the group, or else no one would ask for them.

Sunita Ahuja Criticises Repetition of Same Faces in Hindi Film Industry

Sunita Ahuja also brought up the discussion on how people say that star kids find it easy to get work compared to an outsider, but in their case, the struggle is the same. Emphasizing the need of fresh faces, she said, "Kitne bacche to ghar pe baithe hai. Aap log ek hi group me kaam karte ho. Normal ghar bhi baccho ko mauka do. Ek hi actor ko aap kitne baar dekho ge? Naye chehro ko mauka do." (How many times will see the same actor? Give chance to new faces). ‘Big Bullsh*t’: Netizens Slam Govinda’s Daughter Tina Ahuja for Calling Period Cramps ‘Psychological’ and Only What 'Mumbai-Delhi Girls' Talk About (Watch Video).

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja made her acting debut in the 2015 film Second Hand Husband alongside Bollywood legend Dharmendra and Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).