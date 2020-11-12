Bollywood has lost another actor in 2020 and that too, to suicide. Actor Asif Basra, who was last seen in Paatal Lok and Hostages 2, died by suicide in Dharamshala on November 12, 2020. It is being reported that the actor hung himself using his pet dog's belt. At the time of writing this article, the police and forensics team was on site investigating the actor's death. Asif Basra, Hostages 2 Star, Found Dead in His House in Dharamshala; Initial Reports Say He Died By Suicide.

While no suicide note has been found and the reason for his death is unknown, it is being reported that Asif was suffering from depression for a while now. As soon as reports of Asif's death surfaced, condolence messages started to pour in from the industry. Asif Basra No More: From Paatal Lok to Wrong Side Raju, Taking a Look at Some of His Prominent Roles.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Emraan Hashmi:

Swara Bhaskar:

Ashish Chanchlani:

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub:

Tony Kakkar:

Mukesh Chhabra:

Rahul Dholakia:

Karanvir Bohra:

Asif, in his lifetime, was a part of memorable projects like like Black Friday, Hichki, Jab We Met, Kai Po Che, Pataal Lok, Wrong Side Raju, Parzania and Hostages 2. We pray for his soul to rest in peace!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).