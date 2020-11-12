Bollywood has lost another actor in 2020 and that too, to suicide. Actor Asif Basra, who was last seen in Paatal Lok and Hostages 2, died by suicide in Dharamshala on November 12, 2020. It is being reported that the actor hung himself using his pet dog's belt. At the time of writing this article, the police and forensics team was on site investigating the actor's death. Asif Basra, Hostages 2 Star, Found Dead in His House in Dharamshala; Initial Reports Say He Died By Suicide.

While no suicide note has been found and the reason for his death is unknown, it is being reported that Asif was suffering from depression for a while now. As soon as reports of Asif's death surfaced, condolence messages started to pour in from the industry. Asif Basra No More: From Paatal Lok to Wrong Side Raju, Taking a Look at Some of His Prominent Roles.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Emraan Hashmi:

Rip Asif bhai 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uOXALTsHlg — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2020

Swara Bhaskar:

Ashish Chanchlani:

R.I.P Asif Basra Another sad news from bollywood — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 12, 2020

Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub:

Tony Kakkar:

So sad to hear about untimely death of great actor #AsifBasra Huge loss 🙏 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) November 12, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra:

This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2 I can not believe this! Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra 😞 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020

Rahul Dholakia:

Shocked to hear about Basra!! What a wonderful actor and a jovial fellow - I mean why would he ?? Very Sad - Had directed him in Parzania ( Chagan) , in Lamhaa ( the Darzee ) - and also in society - Very sad to hear about his passing !! #asifbasra Hope you are at peace. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) November 12, 2020

Karanvir Bohra:

This is so so sad.... Rest in peace brother #AsifBasra pic.twitter.com/F7ehIfFMa2 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 12, 2020

Asif, in his lifetime, was a part of memorable projects like like Black Friday, Hichki, Jab We Met, Kai Po Che, Pataal Lok, Wrong Side Raju, Parzania and Hostages 2. We pray for his soul to rest in peace!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).