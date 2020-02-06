Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Film Goes Insane With Stunts But Twitterati Is Busy Cracking Jokes

Photo Credit: Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 trailer is out and Tiger Shroff this time is saving his kidnapped brother played by Riteish Deshmukh. All through the trailer, we only had the feeling of Deja Vu as every scene seemed lifted from one movie or the other. But then that's what the Baaghi series has always been. We were slightly shocked to see Riteish playing a helpless brother who screams Radhe every time he is in danger so that Tiger can come flying. We would like to believe there's more to his role than just that. Anyway, whatever Tiger did in the trailer made Twitter erupt with crazy jokes, some are damn funny! Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh’s Actioner Gives Major Dejavu Feels of War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom!

Most of them are just trying to put together a chronology of how the series started and how it would end. They are simply hilarious. Some are getting deep into it to find out what's in it while there are also those who just loved it. Check out a few reactions here...

So #Baaghi3 is all about 10 year old me playing GTA with cheats — Sohel (@sohel__79) February 6, 2020

Ek se bhale do!

I think, Tiger Zinda Hai + War = Baaghi 3 😂😂 — Abhishek (@its_abhi1399) February 6, 2020

Aap chronologies samjhiye...ye raha Pehla!

Dusra chronology

BAAGHI 1 - he killed 100 men.... BAAGHI 2- he destroy an island BAAGHI 3- he will destroy the whole country BAAGHI 4 - he is only one on earth.. 😝😝😝🤣🤣@ShraddhaKapoor @iTIGERSHROFF @yrf — Rêál_çûlprit (@Kuldeep15817201) February 6, 2020

Here comes the third one...

Baaghi 1--- local Baaghi 2--- national Baaghi 3--- international Baaghi 4--- Guardian of the Galaxy#Baaghi3Trailer #nextavenger #indianavenger — Himanshu Pawar (@2109himanshu) February 6, 2020

Baaghi of the universe

Baaghi 4: This time he is up for the world. Baaghi 5: This time he is up for Andromeda galaxy. Baaghi 6: This time he is up for the universe .@NGEMovies@iTIGERSHROFF#Baaghi3#BaaghiIsBack#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/r7OSsgQGpv — Vikrant Antal (@vikrant_himself) February 6, 2020

Baaghis on loose

Baaghi 1 = GF kidnapped Baaghi 2 = Daughter kidnapped#Baaghi3 = Brother Kidnapped Baaghi 4 = Full Family kidnapped Baaghi 5 = Himself Kidnapped Baaghi 6 = Director producer kidnapped 🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Anshuman••SD3 (@KMBRKB12) February 6, 2020

You are selected for the US Army, Mr. Baaghi!

After watching #TigerShroff taking on against entire country terrorists alone in #Baaghi3Trailer,President Trump wants 2 hire @iTIGERSHROFF as US army commander in chief in Syria Why to put whole US army in danger when 1man army Tiger Shroff can do the job by himself#Baaghi3 — Dessie Aussie (@uttampatel) February 6, 2020

Keh ke lenge...

Pic 1 :- The most trolled scene from #baaghi2 Pic 2 :- Makers be like #humnahisudhrenge #Baaghi3Trailer #Baaghi3 Logic hum Sharminda hai... Tere kaatil Abhi Zinda hai... pic.twitter.com/ex8CMvoNcm — Mashidkar Akshay (@MashidkarAkshay) February 6, 2020

So all in all, people on Twitter are having a great time punning over Baaghi 3 and we feel that's great publicity for the film.