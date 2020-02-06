Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Film Goes Insane With Stunts But Twitterati Is Busy Cracking Jokes
Baaghi 3 trailer is out and Tiger Shroff this time is saving his kidnapped brother played by Riteish Deshmukh. All through the trailer, we only had the feeling of Deja Vu as every scene seemed lifted from one movie or the other. But then that's what the Baaghi series has always been. We were slightly shocked to see Riteish playing a helpless brother who screams Radhe every time he is in danger so that Tiger can come flying.  We would like to believe there's more to his role than just that. Anyway, whatever Tiger did in the trailer made Twitter erupt with crazy jokes, some are damn funny! Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh’s Actioner Gives Major Dejavu Feels of War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom!

Most of them are just trying to put together a chronology of how the series started and how it would end. They are simply hilarious. Some are getting deep into it to find out what's in it while there are also those who just loved it. Check out a few reactions here...

Ek se bhale do!

Aap chronologies samjhiye...ye raha Pehla!

Dusra chronology

Here comes the third one...

Baaghi of the universe

Baaghis on loose

You are selected for the US Army, Mr. Baaghi!

Keh ke lenge...

So all in all, people on Twitter are having a great time punning over Baaghi 3 and we feel that's great publicity for the film.