Varun Dhawan is having a great time in Arunachal Pradesh while shooting Bhediya. The actor is often found sharing his adventures on Instagram. Today, he shared a picture of his wife Natasha Dalal and him on a boat ride but captioned it as 'Not on a honeymoon'. If you are wondering why so, it's because they weren't alone. Varun's IG stories reveal the truth. Abhishek Banerjee and a local guide are accompanying them on this ride which could be a romantic one because the water body looks breath-taking. Varun Dhawan Howl Like a ‘Bhediya’ in Recent Instagram Post (Watch Video)

Varun's Instagram posts could easily give a great sneak-peek into what to expect when you are in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for a film. There's no landscape that's not scenic there and since, it is still untouched by too much human intervention, the place is still beautiful. So a boat ride with the wife was a mandatory thing to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

You might find the IG stories much more interesting as Varun speaks to the guide about his favourite actors. While the person insists Varun is one of them, he isn't convinced and keeps roasting the guide. It's a hilarious exchange.

