Bhumi Pednekar Is Utilising The Lockdown Period to Learn Hydroponics Farming from Her Mother

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has decided to learn the science of hydroponics farming from her mother Sumitra Pednekar during the COVID-19 lockdown. "My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress," she said. The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral rich water solution instead. Farhan Akhtar is Enjoying Home-Baked Cookies in Quarantine, Courtesy Shibani Dandekar (View Pic)

Bhumi is also the brain behind her online and offline initiative called "Climate Warrior" through which she is raising awareness on how citizen of India can contribute to protect the climate. "This quarantine has made me get into learning the science of hydroponics and understand the essence of what conservation of environment can truly mean. I have been working closely with my mom during this time. I'm proud that our garden can now produce food for two days of the week!" COVID-19 Lockdown: Pankaj Tripathi Is Making the Most of His Quarantine Time by Writing a Screenplay

Bhumi says she has tried to be closer to nature during the lockdown. "And it has made me realise that we can become completely self-sustaining as a community and do our best for its preservation," she said.