Brace yourself for Bigg Boss is returning with its new season. The popular reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan will go on-air on October 4 and the actor will shoot its opening episode three days in advance. Salman is keen on breaking his five-month break and resume working on his next multiple projects. While his next release, Radhe is yet to wrap, he'll start shooting with Bigg Boss' premiere episode, and then his pending scenes for Prabhudeva directorial. Bigg Boss 14: Aamir Ali Approached For the Salman Khan Show, Turns Down the Offer (Deets Inside).

Revealing details of how Salman has allotted an entire day for the shooting of this premiere episode, a source in his conversation with Mumbai Mirror said, “Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance." This time there won't be any live audiences as the makers are expected to follow all the social distancing guidelines. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

This year the makers of Bigg Boss have added few additional features to their grand house. As per reports in Indian Express, the makers have planned a small shopping mall, movie theatres, spa, and restaurants inside the BB house to ensure their contestants get to experience everything. Yes, this defines the word grand for us. The show's contestants list has been kept under wraps and the final revelation of names will only happen on October 1 when Salman shoots for the opening episode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).