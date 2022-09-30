Bigg Boss 16 is right around the corner and there has been much excitement about the reality tv show for a while now. The 16th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on October 1 at 9:30 pm. Abdu Rozik was recently announced as the very first contestant at the press conference. There has been a lot of speculation about who the contestants will be and what new drama the show has to offer this time around. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Teases Next Contestant and We Think It's Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Many promos have revealed that Bigg Boss will be undergoing a format change. While the contestants will be locked inside the house for a specified time, Bigg Boss will also participate in the show to some extent. The show will air on weekdays at 10 pm and at 9.30 pm on the weekends. Salman will be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. We're sure you want to tune in to this exciting new season, so here is when and where you can watch Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 16: Pearl V Puri to Be a Part of Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan will be back to host the show one more time. Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1, Saturday at 9.30 pm on Colors TV. Some contestants will be introduced on Saturday, while others will be entering the house during Sunday's episode. If you are planning to watch Bigg Boss 16 on OTT, tune into Voot Select on October 1 at 9.30 pm. However, if you watch it on Voot Select, you will have to subscribe at Rs 299, the duration of which is one year.

