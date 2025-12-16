Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who will be next seen in the upcoming war film Border 2, got emotional during the teaser launch of the film in Mumbai. ‘Border 2’: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty Flaunt Grit in New Poster; Teaser To Launch on Vijay Diwas (View Pic).

The actor took to the stage during the teaser launch, and was seen dressed in a white t-shirt, paired with cargo pants. He rounded up his look with a jacket.

Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Dharmendra’s Demise

#SunnyDeol gets emotional remembering his late father, the legend #Dharmendra Ji 🥹 In cinebiz, grief often goes unseen deadlines matter, emotions don’t. The same happening at the #Border2Teaser launch… the show must go on.pic.twitter.com/e6SY5Icbl6 https://t.co/ADPJqzN7Ze — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) December 16, 2025

The actor spoke to the media stationed at the venue, and was seen with moist eyes before he regained his composure, and roared on the mic, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chaahiye? Lahore tak (Where shall the voice reach? It should reach Lahore)”.

This marks the actor’s first professional appearance after his father, the late actor Dharmendra’s demise. The veteran actor passed away on November 24, 2025, as the whole Bollywood erupted to pay their last respects to the departed legend.

Prior to this, Sunny once also expressed his anger at the media when his family was being constantly chased by cameras.

Talking about Border 2, the film is a sequel to Border, which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the India–Pakistan war of 1971.

Border 2 aims to reinterpret that spirit for a new generation, both in scale and storytelling sensibility. Headlined once again by Sunny Deol, the sequel is expected to retain the old-school gravitas that made the first film unforgettable, while expanding its canvas through contemporary warfare themes, sharper character arcs, and updated technical execution. ‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh Is Ready To Take On Enemies As Fierce Fighter Pilot in Powerful FIRST Look From His Upcoming War Drama Co-Starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan (See Pic).

The focus is reportedly not just on battlefield action, but also on the emotional costs of duty, families left behind, moral dilemmas, and the psychological weight soldiers carry long after the guns fall silent. The film seeks to balance patriotism with humanity, portraying soldiers not as invincible icons, but as men bound by courage, fear, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).