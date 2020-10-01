Yes, there's a day like that and it is also widely celebrated. Boyfriend's Day 2020 is also no different as social media is abuzz with wishes appreciating the boyfriends! The girls out there are busy showering praises on their male partners and why not! It is always fun to keep a day separate to celebrate such quirky and fun days that involves love and romance. Bollywood, thankfully, has a plethora of songs dedicated to partners. When is Boyfriend’s Day 2020 in India & Other Countries? Know Date and Significance of The Day That Celebrates Your Man!.

But here we have jotted down five songs dedicated to boyfriends that you can play to set the mood up for the day! After all, we desis love to celebrate whatever occasion with a blast of music!

Tum Mile- The song is a perfect thank-you song for your partner, simply for crossing path with you.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai - This one is a dramatic but super emotional song for those who are completely head over heels with their boyfriend and are already day dreaming about the wedding day!

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage- Boyfriends are flawed but boyfriends are also cute! So, this song is accurate to let your partner know that you appreciate him no matter what.

Lae Dooba- Relieve that butterflies-in-stomach feeling when you first met your crush who is now your boyfriend, with this melodious track.

Thode Badmaash- This one is probably already a favourite of many! Just play this song for the cutest 'badmaash' of your life.

Well, these were 5 songs for the quick playlist to play on this romantic day! Why wait for the Valentine's Day to express love to your sweetheart, right? Add your favourite romantic song to the list in the comments section below.

