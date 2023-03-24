Ajay Singh directorial Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga released on Netflix today (March 24). Since then, the film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar in important roles, the movie revolves around a flight attendant and her business partner on a mission to steal diamonds. Having said that, fans are excited for the movie on OTT. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release at cinema halls, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga has leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal’s Heist Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on March 24 (View Poster).

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga 2023 Full Movie Download, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Tamilrockers, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Tamilrockers HD Download, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Movie Download Pagalworld, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Movie Download Filmyzilla, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Movie Download Openload, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Movie Download Tamilrockers, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Movie Download Movierulz, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Movie Download 720p, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Full Movie Download 480p, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Full Movie Download bolly4u, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga First Look Out! Netflix India Shares BTS Glimpses of Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

For the unaware, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga's music has been composed by Vishal Mishra and the film is composed by Amar Kaushik.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).