Chup: Revenge of the Artist is the upcoming movie written and directed by R Balki. The filmmaker had stated that legend Guru Dutt was the ‘reference point’ for this psychological crime thriller. The posters and trailer of the film have left cinephiles excited for its theatrical release. It is an homage to Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Talking about the movie, R Balki said in a statement, “It’s a project I hold dear to my heart and I’m very proud of getting to share it with the world.” Chup – Revenge of the Artist: Amitabh Bachchan to Debut as Music Composer with R Balki’s Film.

There’s just few days left for Chup: Revenge of the Artist to be released in cinema halls. Before it hits the big screens, let’s check out some of the key details of this movie.

Cast – The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt.

Plot – The film will showcase the pain of an artiste who suffers from wrong criticism. One will witness ‘the psyche of an artiste and the makings of a murderer’.

Watch The Trailer Of Chup: Revenge of the Artist Below:

Release Date - R Balki’s movie is all set to be released in theatres on September 23.

Review – The reviews for Chup: Revenge of the Artist are not out yet. LatestLY will update once the review of the film is out!

